Editor,
Letter writer Scott Abramson is correct when he says to “wait for evidence from both sides.” Mathew Johnson proves Scott’s point when he insists that “we have already listened to both sides.”
How can that be the case when no one is aware of the historical observations, but are rather constantly force fed only model predictions of doom and gloom.
Since James Hansen started in 1989 with predictions of sea-level rises of 4 to 6 feet, we have been inundated in the media with horrifying stories of hurricanes, droughts, floods, heat waves, etc. That we are indoctrinating our children with these lies is child abuse; it is no surprise that child suicide has risen significantly.
Let’s look at some observations compared to model predictions. Models since 1990 have predicted sea-level rises in San Francisco (and elsewhere) generally in the range of 4-6 feet by 2100. Now that we are into about 33 years into that time period, we should see rises of 1-2 feet.
The San Francisco sea-level rise since 1990? By NOAA’s own observation, 2.6 inches.
This is the same rate it has been rising since 1850. (see https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_station.shtml?id=9414290).
Another fact: hurricanes have no trend since 1900, in the United States or globally. Same with tornadoes and all other climate disasters. Climate deaths are only 4% of the number 100 years ago.
The fact is, the models run hot and over predict future temperatures by significant amounts.
It is a shame we base our future on these horrific, inaccurate predictions.
Bob Cohen
Menlo Park
