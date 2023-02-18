Numerous Daily Journal letters have criticized me for suggesting that the true “science deniers” were the climate activists. Some of these letters demand I produce contradictory evidence of climate change. To those, I would challenge to read the book “Hot Talk, Cold Science. Global Warmings Unfinished Debate” by Professor S. Fred Singer, one of the world’s preeminent authorities on energy and environment issues. His book is endorsed by dozens of other eminent scientists.
Basically, all of these critical letters prove my point. They assert the “science” of “climate change” is “settled” and unchallengeable. On the other hand, my argument is not to claim that climate change is false, but merely, like any concept of science, to relentlessly challenge its established doctrines. That is why I wrote that those who want to shut down the voice of climate change skeptics, are the true “science deniers.” Consider this: The headline in the Daily Journal Feb. 14, (the day many of these critical letters were published,) reads “They are in Crisis: Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented.” In the pandemic, “science” dictated that we shut down schools for two years. We obeyed “science.” Now we see the devastation that this “obedience” had upon our youth. Perhaps those pandemic “science” doctrines, should have been questioned and challenged. Perhaps the questioners of pandemic “science” should not have been labelled “science deniers.” Likewise, the “science” of climate change. I hope my fellow letter writers, even those extremely critical of me, will adhere to true science. I hope they will listen to evidence from both sides. That is all that we “science deniers” ask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.