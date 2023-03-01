Scott claims “all he asks” for is for advocates of global warming action to wait again for “evidence from both sides” (“Always question science,” Feb. 18 edition). The catch is that we have already listened to both sides, his side less because they keep on coughing up new false evidence delaying badly needed public policy, delaying urgent actions, yet again, as they have done since the ’70s.
Theirs is the internet version of the “Gish gallop” from another group of science deniers. Scott does not exhibit understanding of what skill at questioning moves science forward: “always question science” is the Flat Earther’s slogan, not the scientist’s. Why does he “question” real science, but not the “unprecedented [mental health] toll” he mentions? Because of his political motives?
As for S. Fred Singer, a scan of the web confirms he had not done real science since long before he wrote that book. The scan also confirms he has nothing new or correct in the book — all his arguments are already refuted. So, no need for us to read them now. He was far from preeminence in any field. His readers are even more insignificant as the GW-driven Sixth Extinction Event builds up steam.
