Editor,
Regarding the Daily Journal Measure Y articles on the recent HLC (Housing Leadership Committee against Measure Y) video meeting that took place with three San Mateo councilmembers participating, Lee, Goethals, Bonilla and developer David Bohannon, I and other people had no idea this meeting was going to take place through the city or elsewhere.
Given the sensitive nature of Measure Y, the councilmembers who participated made a major error in judgment by attending, especially with developer David Bohannon, who spent more than $1.2 million to defeat it. It's borderline illegal, smacks of wrongdoing, misconduct or some sort of conspiracy to undermine Measure Y. It's peoples perceptions on this that really matter, legal or not, and it sends the wrong message.
Now the council has a big trust issue to deal with and needs to do damage control. My suggestion is to get some sort of oversight, like an independent auditor, that is impartial to assist. The City Council is not in favor of Measure Y, so a strong bias exists.
At the meeting, an end run around was attempted, in football lingo, by supporting the state (i.e. Scott Wiener, San Francisco legislator at the meeting) dictating what San Mateo should look like in the future. I cannot understand why the city doesn't challenge the dictates of the state and a San Francisco legislator, like other cities. The state is reaching more often into local jurisdictions to dictate policy that should be left to city communities to decide.
Gary Isoardi
San Mateo
Gary, just the fact the we have the city council's number is going to expose them for who and what they are. Based on their actions and rhetoric, they will not be able to get anything past the electorate and we will be watching them and their allies very closely as they have proven over and over they can't be trusted. Just by writing your letter Gary, you showed that we see right through our city council and have zero trust that they have our best interest at hand. Thank you for your letter.
