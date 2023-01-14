Editor,
Mayor Amourence Lee is off to a good start. Her initiative in instituting mechanisms to provide relief to those affected by the massive rains and damage caused by those atmospheric rivers that have visited us recently is spot on.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain and wind. High 56F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 14, 2023 @ 5:44 am
Editor,
Mayor Amourence Lee is off to a good start. Her initiative in instituting mechanisms to provide relief to those affected by the massive rains and damage caused by those atmospheric rivers that have visited us recently is spot on.
FEMA and the insurers are always a bit slow off the mark and, in many cases, take years to provide compensation to those in need. We now have a GoFundMe account for those who can spare some cash to help out as well. I drove by the afflicted areas on my own and saw the huge trees lying in the creek by Arroyo Court and what apparently were clogged drains at Carlysle Lane and 16th Avenue.
Upon later checking, I saw that there actually no drains at all in that spot. The one up the street, at Grant, had water just below the grate and was not able to drain more under Highway 101 and to the Bay. Hopefully they are now clear and able to perform their designated function. Of course, I got my civil engineer’s license in a crackerjack box so you may want to recheck all that. Still, thank you Mayor Lee. Hopefully this will be a good start in mending the hurt feelings and discord we’ve all experienced recently.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.