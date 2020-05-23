Editor,
Thank you Jon Mays for reminding us to be more civilized, kinder and compassionate, especially in this difficult time (“Paywalls, and being civilized” column in the May 22 edition of the Daily Journal). I know from myself that I have expressed my opinion sometimes very aggressively, impatiently and not too kindly. Maybe I should take the advice of one commentator and walk a mile like a homeless person and I would have more understanding and compassion.
Also thank you to Publisher Jerry Lee for reminding us about the value of having the Daily Journal available with up-to-date news, reports, editorials, opinions, etc. I just signed up yesterday for the “Enhanced Subscription.” I really appreciate all the efforts which are made to keep us informed and the great work your excellent journalists and reporters are doing.
Supporting this wonderful daily newspaper will support us all.
Always looking forward to the Daily Journal.
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
