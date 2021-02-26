Editor,
Paul DeMeester laments that certain states made it easier for people to vote by mail in the 2020 election (guest perspective, Feb. 19).
He, like our former president and his followers seem to be unaware that mail-in ballots were available to all voters, not just Democrats. They point an accusing finger at the much larger number of votes for President Biden by mail as opposed to in-person votes. There is no reason to believe that all those votes were cast by Democrats. Also, the fact that “downline” Republicans defeated their opponents in the same election and on the same ballots belies that claim.
The fact that many fewer Trump supporters voted by mail is easily explained by the fact that he told them many times to eschew mail ballots in favor of in-person voting. I suspect enough court cases have already agreed the vote is valid and it’s time to accept the facts.
Bob Stine
San Mate
Bob, the Democrats changed voting rules in many states ahead of the election. True? They looked at the numbers and realized Trump was going to smoke them in the election and only through the changing of laws did they have a possibility to correct that. Democrats are the party of government and not having that power was a shock to their system and they could not live in an America with Trump as president. So they did everything including changing laws unconstitutionally, breaking many laws that is supported by signed/notarized affidavits and the complete shutdown of monitors to the election on the Republican side. The Democrats in key cities, states cheated and stole the election from the American people. Many in the Republican party have no faith in the election integrity of this country any longer after what we saw in 2020. If I was a Democrat, I would absolutely be ashamed of myself for doing anything just to hold power. There is another judge in heaven who will straighten that out.
