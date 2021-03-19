Editor,
Letter writer Nancy Reyering complains in the letters to the editor Monday, March 15, edition of the Daily Journal about the disparity regarding the under representation of San Mateo County’s people of color and women in elected positions.
Ms. Reyering complains that San Mateo County is “worst in the Bay Area in the ethnicity gap of elected officials.” She uses the word “elected” four times in her letter. The key word here is “elected.” Men, women, people of color and sexual preference elect who serves in our city and county elections. Meaning if all factions of San Mateo County, including male, female, people of color and sexual preference vote, then if there is a disparity why does Ms. Reyering think it has to do with a anyone who is white and male.
Clearly she has issues regarding qualified white males holding office. Anyone who holds an elected office was ELECTED and elected by whites, male, female, people of color and sexual preference. The “underrepresentation card” Ms. Reyering uses in her letter could be considered in itself racist, suggesting one must vote for a candidate who is a women or a person of color and not on their qualifications to hold that office. Clearly, her agenda is to support people of color and women and not someone regardless of party who is qualified to serve in the best interest of the county or city in which we reside. In other words, in her utopian world regardless of qualifications one has to be a person of color, or female to be elected to make things equal. To this writer, people vote for who they feel is the most qualified, not because of gender, color, religious beliefs or sexual preference.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.