Editor,
According to the Bay Area Equity Atlas, San Mateo County ranks worst in the Bay Area in the ethnicity gap of elected officials vs. ethnic population (40% white, but holding 66% of elected positions).
The three largest ethnic groups in our county are white (non-Hispanic) 40.4%, Asian 27.0%, and Hispanic or Latino 24.6%. Together, Asians and Hispanic residents are 51.6% of our population. So, where are we with regard to representation of these majority minority groups?
API (Asian American and Pacific Islander) and Latino populations, more than half the region’s population, are under represented at all levels of government at just 13% of top county-level elected officials.
Women are under-represented by 20%, given that they are nearly 53% of the population, but hold only 44% of elected roles. And it is extremely rare that women hold positions countywide or higher. In fact, only TWO women of color have ever served in a countywide office in San Mateo.
Elections will take place in San Mateo County supervisors in districts 2 and 3 in 2022. Our local Democratic club is committed to diversity but endorsements from our governor and other men on the public servant ladder go largely to other white males. Advocacy for women of color is typically for staff positions or lower levels of government.
Female candidates of color cannot, and will not, soon reach equitable representation unless we all work together to support and elect them. Our county’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion should include leadership support, and 2022 is not too early to help experienced women of color win countywide and higher office. Let’s all make a difference in the election ahead by encouraging and supporting women and people of color.
Nancy Reyering
Woodside
