Editor,

I find it mind-boggling anyone could ask our government to give more money to international aid during this pandemic (“New CARES bill should include international aid” letter to the editor by Frida Garcia in the July 29 edition of the Daily Journal).

We have more than 10 million people on unemployment and millions more who may be in danger of eviction once protections end. Food banks around the country are running low on food. Why should we help others when our own citizens are having trouble keeping their heads above water? Ideally, we would be able to help other nations. But, at this time, it is not feasible. Perhaps the WHO can help those countries since they were complicit with China in the coverup that led to this becoming a world pandemic instead of a localized outbreak.

Joe Guttenbeil

Redwood City

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription