Editor,
I find it mind-boggling anyone could ask our government to give more money to international aid during this pandemic (“New CARES bill should include international aid” letter to the editor by Frida Garcia in the July 29 edition of the Daily Journal).
We have more than 10 million people on unemployment and millions more who may be in danger of eviction once protections end. Food banks around the country are running low on food. Why should we help others when our own citizens are having trouble keeping their heads above water? Ideally, we would be able to help other nations. But, at this time, it is not feasible. Perhaps the WHO can help those countries since they were complicit with China in the coverup that led to this becoming a world pandemic instead of a localized outbreak.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
