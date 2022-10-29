I am a San Mateo resident and I’ve known Charles Stone for nearly 30 years. In my opinion, compassion and caring are prerequisites for leadership. No one I know is more compassionate and caring than Charles. I remember vividly how Charles helped care for both of his aging parents through their battles with dementia, all while helping to raise two young daughters and holding down a full-time job.
I’ve also been amazed at the amount of time, energy and dedication he has put into his service as a councilmember, mayor, San Mateo County Transit District director, and San Mateo County Library JPA Board member and chair. While most of us struggle to balance raising a family while working, over the last decade he has found a way to give thousands of hours of his time to our community with the singular goal of making San Mateo County better for us and for future generations.
I first saw these qualities in Charles many years ago when we played rugby together at UC San Diego. In nearly 30 years, his compassion and caring for others have not waned — instead, they have only grown stronger. There is no doubt in my mind that he will make an incredible San Mateo County supervisor for District 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.