Editor,
A bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi erected in Davis Central Park, Davis, California, in 2016, was cut off at the ankles and its head was sawed in two recently. We, the members of the Peninsula Multifaith Coalition, do not know who did this or why but believe it should be investigated as a hate crime.
We are deeply saddened to hear of this despicable act. We condemn this cowardly desecration of a statue that stood as an icon for world nonviolence and peace, who inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world.
Gandhi is a symbol of pride for millions of people who believe in nonviolent action. His approach directly influenced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who argued that the Gandhian philosophy was ‘the only morally and practically sound method open to oppressed people in their struggle for freedom.
The attack came to light just two days before the anniversary of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, on Jan. 30, 1948. We believe that this incident should not only be investigated as a hate crime but that the statue should be replaced.
The Rev. Jim Mitulski, interim pastor, Island United Church in Foster City
Oakland
Diane Fahrner
San Mateo
The letter writers are the co-presidents of the Peninsula Multifaith Coalition.
(1) comment
This was a despicable and cowardly act. While the perpetrator and motive are unknown, I agree that the act appears to be motivated by hate, not just vandalism (sawing the head in half). It should be investigated and the statue should be replaced. There are many minorities in our nation who live peacefully and quietly in the face of prejudice. This may have been an attack on ethnicity or religion. Or, displaced aggression against an icon of nonviolent social change. End hate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.