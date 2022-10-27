Editor,
Editor,
This is in response to the San Mateo Daily Journal articles “South City schools seek facilities bond” and the endorsement for Measure T on Oct. 21, 2022.
Both articles clearly outline the problems that have occurred when previous bond measures were approved. Taxpayers will continue paying for previous bonds, for the next 30 years. Measure T will add significantly to the existing tax burden. This is in addition to the regular property tax payments to the County of San Mateo, which primarily funds the South San Francisco Unified School District.
What exactly have they done with the money? It is apparent that the SSFUSD has neglected to maintain their facilities and infrastructure. Now, they are expecting taxpayers to “bail them out” again. It is unreasonable to expect taxpayers to continually pay higher taxes, when they have not fully accounted for the expenditure of Measure J or C funds.
The San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury should conduct an independent investigation into the financial condition of the SSFUSD. The public has a right to know what happened to these funds.
There has been no accountability and an ongoing turn over in leadership in the district’s Business Services Department. The SSFUSD needs a qualified individual who can properly manage the funds that taxpayers have already provided. The SSFUSD must do something to help students, teachers and improve facilities, without creating an additional tax burden including bond measures and parcel taxes.
Martin Romero
South San Francisco
The letter writer is a former member, SSFUSD Measure J Bond Oversight Committee.
