Editor,
Three cheers to letter writer Kent Lauder in (“Transit Corridor” in the Sept. 17 issue of the Daily Journal) exposing the myths and deceptive advertising for transit-oriented development along the El Camino Real on the Peninsula. As Mr. Lauder points out, the stacking and packing of residential units along the El Camino Real which are now being occupied, are not delivering on the fallacious assumption that the inhabitants will be utilizing Caltrain or any other form of mass transit. There are two things that are resulting due to the misleading campaign for successfully promoting development along the El Camino Real: increased traffic to an already intolerable situation and a bunch of developers laughing all the way to the bank.
David Altscher
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.