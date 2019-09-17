Editor,
Over the last few years, the construction of high-density housing has been purposely concentrated along the Caltrain transit corridor. The theory is that the new residents will use cars less and public transportation more, thus limiting traffic congestion along the roads. This theory has been consistently hammered into us by so many and for so long, that we have taken it at face value. Yet, Caltrain has offered no data to back up the supposition that residents who live near the rail corridor use the train any more than those who do not.
But now that these new residential units are being occupied, we have seen no increase in passenger usage. In fact, it has dropped over 2.5% in the last year.
The transit agency claims that commuters are using other options (cars) because their trains are overcrowded; but again, that is only supposition. The rail commuters I have talked to say that, for the most part, the trains are not overcrowded, and if they are full, it is never bad enough to discourage their use. While the roads are crowded, drivers seem willing to suffer through daily traffic jams and parking problems. That should be a clue as to how important and necessary cars are.
There is no question that train commuting is important and viable for single work-related destinations, but for most peoples’ needs, cars provide the mobility and flexibility that public transportation cannot possibly fulfill (grocery and other shopping needs, appointments, ferrying children around, etc.).
Peninsula civic leaders would do well to demand hard evidence (but only from an independent survey organization) before accepting the idea that resident proximity to the rail corridor leads to higher passenger use.
Kent Lauder
Burlingame
