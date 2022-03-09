Editor,
We will miss you Chris and Jeff Nielsen. As a child in the ‘60s I can still remember my father pulling into Nielsen’s 76 gas station on the corner of El Camino and Arroyo in San Carlos. Dad would ask the big attendant to fill his Ford station wagon with gasoline. “Fill it up with Ethyl” Dad would say to the tall attendant with a very deep voice. This was the owner and his name was George Nielsen. “Check under the hood?” George would ask, with a large, friendly smile on his face.
George is long gone, but in recent times his sons have carried on the same friendly service. Unlike most gas stations today, which lack service, Nielsen’s was the epitome of customer service, that is until last week. Today a chain-link fence surrounds their property, and they are closed.
A large percentage of their business was an older population, who knew Jeff and Chris would take care of their every need, including taking a nail out of your tire and quickly plugging the hole. You could say, “They had your back.” They were as honest as the day is long.
In the world we live in, there is still a need for the type of service Chris and Jeff provided. Let’s hope they reappear in a new location where we can see their smiling faces once again.
David Thom
San Carlos
