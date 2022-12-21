Editor,
Yes, San Mateo continues to run very smoothly, no thanks to the recent goings-on by the council. And, yes, I concur with our awesome City Manager Drew Corbett. As a 50-year resident/taxpayer of San Mateo, Sweetie and I along with Jeanne, on our daily walks through Bayside/Joinville Park, can say that all is well. City parks workers Juan and Ricardo do an exceptional job on the park. Carlos of Public Works cleans up Leslie Creek. The numerous pump workers keep the lagoon intact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.