The San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District Board of Trustees should please continue to have full-time distance learning for the rest of the school year. Hybrid will not work for the following reasons:
1). Students will not keep on masks all day.
2). COVID is thought to be spread through aerosol spray 6 feet distancing is not enough.
3). Students will be taught only two days a week. Students will get only 40% of the learning done.
4). Students will not remain with their teachers. If the majority of a class votes to remain in full-time distance learning, a teacher should be allowed to do so.
5). Hand washing can result in a hour of time we could have spent learning.
6). Teachers will be sick with worry about keeping the students and theirselves and their families safe.
7). Students will not follow the 6 feet distancing rule when walking around the classroom.
8). Children do get the virus and in San Mateo County, as of this week, there have been over 600 children ages 9 or under who have had it. They will spread it to teachers and family.
9). The vast majority of teachers are overweight or obese. That is a comorbidity.
10). What happens if just one student or teacher dies? Do you want that guilt or liability?
11). COVID cases in California are rising. COVID cases in our country are exploding. It is just a matter of time before our county’s cases will start rising again.
Rosanne Wong
Foster City
