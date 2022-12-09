I lived and/or worked in San Mateo for a decade, and as a participant in regional politics I am concerned to see the rule of law in my former home undermined. Section 2.02 of the San Mateo city charter says the council shall elect its mayor and deputy mayor, and the mayor or deputy mayor shall preside at meetings. Two members now claim the city manager could preside over meetings, however, nothing in the charter authorizes that. Should the council proceed down this path, a court could void future city actions, due to dependence on the vote of a member seated outside the order of the charter.
It is ironic that we’ve heard how important it is that votes be equal in selection of a fifth member, because that will force compromise. On the single vote defined in the charter where all members do have equal weight, have Mr. Newsom and Ms. Nash been forced to compromise? It would seem not, unless they mean, “Let’s compromise on doing exactly what I want.” We have a vivid illustration of why mechanisms for tiebreaking are necessary. A coin flip would be better than the present deadlock.
There will be discussion next Monday on who would be an acceptable fifth member, and perhaps consensus will be reached. But no vote should be taken to seat anyone outside regular order. Loraine and Lee should stand firm on this. If Newsom and Nash want to shut down the government to defend a “rule” found nowhere but their imaginations, that’s on them.
When order is restored, a charter amendment should be proposed to join Belmont and San Bruno in electing a mayor citywide. But lawlessness cannot be tolerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.