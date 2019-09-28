Editor,
It was discouraging to read Mr.Grocott’s column “President Trump obstructs justice?” in the Sept. 24 edition of the Daily Journal.
Having grown up in the heart of the coastal redwood grove my father was a park ranger at San Mateo County Memorial Park I could relate to Grocott’s use of his camping trip to escape the noise and frantic pace of the city. On his drive home, while listening to the latest political news on the radio, he defended President Donald Trump and felt the Democrats were not giving Trump a fair shake. Hopefully, Grocott’s support of Trump ends when it comes to saving the camping environment he had just enjoyed. Trump denies climate change, supports elimination of current and proposed state and federal laws to protect our environment.
Hopefully, Grocott eventually comes to realize that unless we slow down global warming and protect our environment, he and his children and grandchildren will not be able to, as he stated in his column, “restfully fall asleep to the sounds of the forest.”
Bill Smith
Foster City
