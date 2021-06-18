Editor,
So much has been written about Republican insanity, that I think some token support is in place. After all, there is some rhyme or reason after all in what looks like complete chaos.
First of all, with self-preservation as not only the main, but only goal, why wouldn’t Republicans work hard on making it as difficult as possible for opposing voters to exercise their constitutional rights? If everybody votes, Republican party will be left hanging powerless and slowly dying out.
And why on Earth wouldn’t Republicans resist a thorough investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection? Obviously planned nationwide, and egged on and encouraged by then President Trump himself, exposure of the instigators and those actively involved, would be too much of not only an embarrassment, but a self-destructive revelation.
Despite the obvious lie behind Trump’s claim of a rigged election and that he actually won by a landslide, is so silly and shallow that his supporters simply had to support this groundless allegation, to give it a shade of support, instead of hanging out their leader as the fantasy monger and uneducated conspiracy theorist the majority knows he is. Going along with Trump’s science denying is also a must for Republicans, not the least to avoid exposing their leader as the certified ignoramus he obviously is.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
