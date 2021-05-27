Editor,
San Mateo County has one of the highest AAPI populations in all of California, with nearly 250,000 residing in the area. While this number just seems like a statistic, they reveal a grim reality: the 235,000 AAPIs that call San Mateo County home must grapple with the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes in California, a majority of which have happened in the Bay Area.
Being scapegoated for the pandemic, Asian Americans have become victims of verbal and physical harassment, and even horrific murders. On May 15, Communities United, alongside many other nonprofits, hosted rallies around the country to stand against these hate crimes. In San Mateo, this rally was held in Central Park and attracted hundreds, and included keynote speakers, such as city councilmembers, community leaders, and U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo.
The May 15 rally symbolizes the importance of unity. The rally not only called on the participation of Asian Americans, but all communities regardless of their background. By gathering San Mateo County residents from all walks of life in Central Park, the rally has given us a glimpse of what we can achieve in the future: a sense of solidarity amongst different communities. This unity is powerful, because when we take a stand against these hate crimes, we also advance our agenda of racial justice.
Organizers commemorated May 15 as “Communities United Day’’ in San Mateo County, and also called for harsher laws to better fight the hate crimes. While this is good progress, we can only be successful if we continue to work together.
Megan Pagaduan
Daly City
