Editor,
I read the April 9, 2020, article “After outrage, city backs off parking crackdown,” regarding San Mateo parking enforcement. People should not be complaining but should instead be grateful that we now have this service.
They are just upset that they were caught breaking the law. The man who was surprised to receive a ticket in front of his house for parking more than 18 inches from the curb should learn to park closer to the curb. Just because something has not been enforced for 13 years, doesn’t make it legal or acceptable. The woman who got a ticket for not having a front license plate should put her front license plate on.
I am glad to see Serco doing exactly what the city of San Mateo hired them to do. I have a disability and require the use of the full width of the sidewalk in my wheelchair. To the resident who complained about citations for vehicles parked on the sidewalk in order to avoid collisions on narrow streets, do you suggest that I, in my wheelchair, go into those dangerous streets in order to weave in and out of your parked cars, because some people feel entitled to park on the sidewalk? How about folks with strollers and children? I have never received a parking ticket in my life because I know how to properly park my car. Mayor Goethals said he might re-evaluate the Serco contract later this year which is odd considering the Serco contract was signed for a period of three years.
Simon Loh
San Mateo
