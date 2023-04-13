Editor,
At the April 3 San Mateo City Council meeting, Mayor Amourence Lee called herself a “public health professional” and then effectively stopped any actions by the council to ban, restrict or phase out the use of gasoline powered leaf blowers. She acknowledged they emit noise pollution, carcinogens, contribute to global warning, and produce particulate air pollution, but in her mind this is not a public health concern.
