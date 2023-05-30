Thirteen months ago, Redwood City Councilmember Lissette Espinoza-Garnica voted against the city acquiring specialized police equipment out of a deep concern the equipment would be used against protesters. Does anyone remember demonstrations three years ago that resulted in 25 deaths and $1 billion to $2 billion in damage? I asked Lissette when did police roll out special equipment to quell those riots. There was no response … because it didn’t happen. This week, Lissette was the lone vote against Redwood City acquiring an armored rescue vehicle. According to Lissette, such vehicles are used against minority communities. No, Lissette, they’re used to keep those communities safe.
In North Hollywood, a city about the size of Redwood City, two robbers with automatic weapons and specialized body armor attempted to rob a Bank of America branch. The botched robbery led to a gun fight that lasted nearly an hour. The police bravely faced superior firepower as the battle spilled over into a nearby neighborhood. The police used an armored vehicle to rescue injured officers and civilians. If they would not have done so, it is very likely some would have died.
Lisette. … I’m sure your constituents want their police officers to have immediate access to the equipment needed to counter serious threats jeopardizing their lives and the lives of their loved ones. I will ask again. Do you want to send police officers with inadequate equipment against criminals with superior firepower?
