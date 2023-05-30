Editor,

Thirteen months ago, Redwood City Councilmember Lissette Espinoza-Garnica voted against the city acquiring specialized police equipment out of a deep concern the equipment would be used against protesters. Does anyone remember demonstrations three years ago that resulted in 25 deaths and $1 billion to $2 billion in damage? I asked Lissette when did police roll out special equipment to quell those riots. There was no response … because it didn’t happen. This week, Lissette was the lone vote against Redwood City acquiring an armored rescue vehicle. According to Lissette, such vehicles are used against minority communities. No, Lissette, they’re used to keep those communities safe.       

