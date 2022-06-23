Editor,
I was shocked and saddened to hear of artist Ruth Jahnke Waters’ passing; thank you very much for the excellent article by Sierra Lopez “Artist, community builder Ruth Waters dead at 88” about this amazing woman.
For artists on the San Francisco Peninsula, and in particular for women artists, Ruth was a true beacon. In a field that is challenging and underappreciated in the best of times, Ruth never lost her vision that Peninsula artists had something worthy to offer — that patrons of the arts need not solely depend on the San Francisco gallery scene to discover equally worthy talent, right here at home.
She worked tirelessly over the decades extolling the virtues of art creation, negotiating for artists’ studios and museum spaces that would include defunct schools, office properties, civic spaces and commercial malls. When one opportunity came to an end, undeterred, she’d set her sights on the next. The word “no” was simply not in her vocabulary. “Make it work” was her lifelong motto and she did so as an unstoppable force. Few people have inspired so many others to the extent that she has, and it will be through those inspired that her art and accomplishments will live on.
Jennifer Easton Pfaff
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.