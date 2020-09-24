Editor,
Put all politics aside, a very special woman who spent her whole life trying to bring what was right to the people of the United States has died. She is anything but forgotten. She struggled with cancer for many years and for the last few she fought it hard so her replacement wouldn’t be a political statement.
On her dying bed her last request was not to be replaced until the election was over and whoever won would replace her. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg earned the right to make a decision on her replacement so for once let’s put politics aside and respect the wishes of a woman that gave so much of her life for the United States. The timing is wrong, her replacement should not be a part of this election.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
