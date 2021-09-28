Editor,
The sleeping giant that is the majority of the American people, who don’t want even half of the nonsense being thrown at them these days by everyone, better get up, regardless of party, get out of bed and assert itself collectively or we are not going to make it. At this rate, there is no way we can.
Bruce Chase
South San Francisco
