Editor,
Instead of rezoning the suburbs, how about dealing with income inequality and giving reparations for red-lining and denial of GI benefits so that people can have choices concerning where they reside.
It’s not a housing problem, it’s an income and discrimination problem.
Michelle Byron
San Mateo
