Editor,
Daily Journal columnist Matt Grocott praises Donald Trump while ignoring how damaging the Trump administration has been to the rule of law and democracy in this country (“Work to be done” in the April 21 edition of the Daily Journal).
In praising the economy under Trump, Matt conveniently forgets that it was Barack Obama who brought our economy out of the great recession of 2009 where unemployment was about 10% and the GDP was -2.5%. Unemployment was down to 5% and GDP +2.9% at the end of Obama’s term. Trump inherited an improving economy and simply continued the trend.
As to Ronald Reagan’s economy, Matt conveniently forgets that the economy under Bill Clinton was the best it had been in decades with a balanced budget at the end of the Clinton term.
As to leadership, Trump has been a disaster. North Korea still has nuclear weapons. Israel is still in conflict with the Palestinians. Trump’s tariffs on China plus his anti-immigrant efforts have hurt American farmers. And the U.S. has lost respect around the world especially with our former allies.
Further, Trump has totally bungled the U.S. response to the Covid-19 epidemic by repeatedly lying to the American public at every COVID-19 press conference, refusing to federalize essential medical supply chains and testing, and putting his own interests ahead of those of the American people. Both South Korea and the United States became aware of COVID-19 at about the same time, yet the number of deaths in South Korea as of April 22 was 238 and the deaths in the United States was 47,139. That alone will indite the Trump presidency forever when future history is written.
David Crabbe
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.