Editor,
I’m proud of California’s leadership in moving to a future where all our energy needs are supplied by renewable, sustainable sources. Gov. Schwarzenegger’s challenge to get 1,000,000 homes equipped with rooftop solar was met and surpassed. In fact the trend continues and at an increasing rate. Gov. Brown followed up by committing California to generating 60% of its energy using wind, solar and other renewable energy resources by 2030. By 2045, the state is to be sustained solely by renewable energy.
This would be a huge victory in the battle against climate change caused by fossil fuels.
In December, the California Public Utilities Commission revealed a proposal which delivers a devastating gut punch to the adoption of residential rooftop solar systems. Specifically, CPUC wants to charge new solar customers with average size systems an additional fixed monthly charge of $50. Wham! On top of that, the current buy-back rate for surplus electricity generated by an average sized home solar system will drop by 85%. Double whammy! If adopted, these financial disincentives will do two things. First, potential solar customers will be scared off. Second, the rooftop solar industry in California will wither and jobs will be lost. Backed by very fuzzy logic, the CPUC asserts the opposite will occur; more solar, enhanced grid reliability, lower costs to consumers. The unvarnished truth is that this proposal turns a blind eye to climate change initiatives and flies in the face of California’s decarbonization goals. The proposal will be on the CPUC’s Jan. 27, 2022, voting meeting agenda.
Gov. Newsom recently commented that there’s “work to be done” on this proposal. I believe it should be scrapped and replaced with more viable plans. Write to the governor and your representatives if you feel the same.
Bruce Roberts
Los Gatos
