Editor,
It’s great to see earnest efforts to ameliorate the pervasive national problem of low-income housing scarcity (“San Carlos council updates housing developer rules”) in the July 10 edition of the Daily Journal. According to Harvard researchers, U.S. rents have risen by 61% since 1960, but renters’ median earnings have increased only 5%.
There are few housing provisions in the U.S. tax code that benefit low-income Americans, particularly renters.
The mortgage-interest deduction helps homeowners but most of the benefits go to wealthier households.
A renters’ tax credit would help level the playing field. There are several similar such tax credit proposals in Congress now. The renters’ tax credit would serve as a cap on the amount of rent and utilities a low-income household would pay (about 30% of their income). And it would provide a tax credit for the balance above that up to a local fair market value.
A renters’ tax credit would ultimately benefit our entire community.
Donna Schindler Munro
Bremerton, Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.