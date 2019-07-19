Editor,
Donna Munro is right to extol the value of a renters’ tax credit (from the letter “Renters’ tax credit” by Munro in the July 17 edition of the Daily Journal).
Currently, 11 million families pay more than 50 percent of their income for rent. All too often that means “the rent eats first” or health care needs are ignored. The current system keeps people locked in poverty. Good news is: We can change this system. The renters’ tax credit will provide a ladder out of poverty and lets families begin to build wealth. It helps put the ‘all’ in liberty and justice for all. Our calls and letters to those who represent us in Congress can help build the political will to bring about this change and give families a chance to eat and pay rent.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Washington
