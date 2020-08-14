Editor,
When we remember the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, we should also remember the deaths of Americans at Pearl Harbor, Philippines, Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima, Okinawa and many other Pacific islands. The refusal of the Japanese military to surrender was a main factor in many of deaths during the Pacific war. A number of Japanese military officers even considered a plan to kidnap the Japanese emperor to stop him from surrendering.
We must consider the options of the times for the difficult decision made by President Truman. To invade the home islands of Japan would have cost millions of lives on both sides. However, we could put to good use this remembering of the cost of atomic warfare when we look to the future. Just keep in mind that Russia and America have atomic arsenals pointed at each other with enough power to destroy the world as we know it.
Raymond DeMattei
San Carlos
