Did letter writer Ed Kahl really call out Biden’s family for corruption and nepotism? (“The new democrat standard” in the Feb. 12 edition of the Daily Journal).
Are Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump senior advisers based on their diplomatic experience? Is Andrew Giuliani in the White House based on his tremendous experience?
Unbelievable. OK, boomer.
Mike Douglas
Burlingame
