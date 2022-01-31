Editor,

I found Wednesday’s article on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, MTC, repaying SamTrans confusing (“MTC is set to repay $19M to SamTrans”).

Why is it news a public agency is finally fulfilling a promise they made over a decade ago to the people of San Mateo County? Isn’t the real story their failure to pay that bill for many years?

It's all part and parcel of a recent power play MTC and Santa Clara County’s Valley Transportation Authority, VTA, are playing. They want to get back the management control they chose to give up long ago … without paying for it. Sound familiar?

It’d be like me calling up my bank and telling them “Good news! I’ll agree to pay my mortgage if you give me a bunch of stuff I want!” That wouldn’t work with any bank I know of, and San Mateo County residents should not stand by and let our neighbors rake us over the coals again.

Mark Olbert

San Carlos

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription