Editor,
I found Wednesday’s article on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, MTC, repaying SamTrans confusing (“MTC is set to repay $19M to SamTrans”).
Why is it news a public agency is finally fulfilling a promise they made over a decade ago to the people of San Mateo County? Isn’t the real story their failure to pay that bill for many years?
It's all part and parcel of a recent power play MTC and Santa Clara County’s Valley Transportation Authority, VTA, are playing. They want to get back the management control they chose to give up long ago … without paying for it. Sound familiar?
It’d be like me calling up my bank and telling them “Good news! I’ll agree to pay my mortgage if you give me a bunch of stuff I want!” That wouldn’t work with any bank I know of, and San Mateo County residents should not stand by and let our neighbors rake us over the coals again.
Mark Olbert
San Carlos
