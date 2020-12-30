Editor,
In the Dec. 24 Daily Journal, Mr. Whitehair commented on Mr. Wilkerson’s Dec. 19 letter to editor in which the latter proposed consideration of sea walls across the Golden Gate to protect against catastrophic sea level rise.
The former argued that the 377-foot depth of the strait and rapidly changing tides discredited the idea. His solution was changing personal choices, farming and, unsaid, transportation. The arguments against building the GGB paralleled these 2020 arguments against a sea wall. The GGB was completed in 1937, 83 years ago. We landed a man on the moon 50 years ago. Surely, the technological problems of constructing a sea wall can be overcome. When water fills Embarcadero garages with 2 feet of water and shorts out electric car charging stations, the folly of NOT building a sea wall will be followed by calls to end beef consumption and other nonsense.
Philip Lee Hage
Woodside
