Editor,
A recent story about Italy expending $6 billion building a raisable sea wall outside Venice to protect it from sea-level rise shows a good idea. That beautiful city is now protected from flooding by inevitable sea level rise.
Climatologists agree global warming is real. Even most conservative estimates tell us millions of people worldwide will be affected over the next 50 to 100 years.
It is clear, even if nothing is done to eliminate human contributions to greenhouse gases, global warming is happening. An unavoidable consequence is rise of sea levels worldwide.
The International Panel on Climate Change projects that if countries make rapid cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, there will be a 10 to 22 inch rise in sea levels. Even the most optimistic estimates of over 3 feet in 40 years could be devastating. Unless we do something now.
Millions of people in the Bay Area will be affected.
California has more than 1,270 miles of coastline that is home to some 26.3 million people creating more than $44 billion in the economy.
Look at what the Bay Area coastline has. While it is important to do all we can to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, sea level rise is going to happen even if there is no increase in those gases.
Build appropriate sea walls across the Golden Gate starting now rather than waiting until the damage and destruction are at our doorstep. Or we can do nothing and suffer inevitable consequences.
James Wilkerson
Half Moon Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.