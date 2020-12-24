Editor,
In the Dec. 19 Daily Journal, Mr. Wilkerson, in a letter to the editor, suggests that sea walls be constructed across the Golden Gate to protect against catastrophic sea level rise. The first, most obvious problem: The Golden Gate is 377 feet deep, with rapidly changing tides that can reach 10 mph with tremendous force.
Wilkerson is absolutely correct in his belief that rising sea levels are imminent and dangerous. However, the climate crisis, the warming planet and melting ice can be resolved only by changing the personal choices made every single day.
We continue to live as we darn well please even though the cause and effect relationship between ever-increasing amounts of greenhouse gases, and burning fossil fuels is clear. We ignore substantial evidence that the climate crisis is deeply rooted in the richest societies consuming way more than is necessary, the world maintaining farming practices that are unsustainable due to poor food choices, and continuing to rely on technological fixes, despite overwhelming examples that technological solutions are temporary and often create more problems than they solve.
The climate crisis is real and the future dire, unless we begin to practice a systems thinking approach — that all life is interconnected, interdependent and interrelated. A grand problem needs grand solutions — significant improvements in the way we think, act, live and relate to one another.
Robert Whitehair
San Mateo
