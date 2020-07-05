Racial equality in America must also include our military and broader governmental operations.
Amendments that I sponsored were recently added to the National Defense Authorization Act and include provisions that would establish a special Inspector General for racial and ethnic disparities in the military to investigate underrepresentation, establish specific goals to increase recruiting and promotions of minorities and women, anonymize personal information indicating race or gender when promotion boards consider candidates, make violent extremism a crime under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, require the military to track white supremacy and other extremism by service members and make other changes to strengthen equal opportunity in the military and civilian sectors ofgovernment operations.
For many, military service is a path early in life to civilian success. We must recommit ourselves to equal opportunity through forceful government actions that deliver the goods for every American.
Jackie Speier
Hillsborough
The letter writer is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing District 14.
