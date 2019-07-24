Editor,
It seems that our lawmakers won’t take no for an answer. Assemblyman David Chiu has introduced another version of high-density housing disguised as a pseudo rent control measure (“Lawmaker’s bills aim at affordability crisis” in the July 22 edition of the Daily Journal).
Looking around, there are plenty of large housing complexes that have recently been built or are soon to be built. We do not need or want to abandon local planning. Do we really want to give developers free reign? Beware of Trojan horses.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
