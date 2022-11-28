I want to bring to your attention the students in action of Burlingame High School here near where I live, Pacifica Senior Living and Memory Care. We are in a senior living facility and are visited by all sorts of people who work to enrich our lives.
These wonderful group of smart goal-oriented students visited us in October prior to Halloween to assist us in decorating pumpkins, was fun and always good to communicate with those outside our small world here. Activities are quite important to most of us. They should be recognized in some way for the good work they are doing here and elsewhere.
