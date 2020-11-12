Editor,

Well he did it again, Mr. Madison. His column published on the U.S. Marine Corps’ 245th birthday was an excellent essay carefully crafted to express a thoughtful opinion. But I would imagine many readers would look at the headline and skip it. Others might look at his picture and skip it. Their loss.

They missed a chance to open their eyes and their minds to a concept put forth and promoted by many. By exercising your God given gift of free will, we all hold the power to choose. Choose your actions and your deeds. In fact, one can actually choose happiness over despair. I don’t mean that in a pollyannaish way. I mean by making choices that create peace and joy and love and push out anger and hatred. We have experienced of late the promotion of ideas less civil as decorum and politeness have yielded to boorish behavior and vulgarity and it must be OK if our leader is doing it, right? Wrong! But you all have the gift, choose wisely.

And thank you Daily Journal for continuing to publish Mr. Madison’s work. 

Gus Sinks

San Bruno

