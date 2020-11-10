Does life end the day we die? It is the single greatest question mankind has confronted since the dawn of its inception more than 200,000 years ago. Within this one question lies two potential answers that fundamentally shape our perspectives and understanding of life itself.
No matter one’s age, color, religion or creed, it is a question that is marked with uncertainty. From the dawn of our ancestors to our present-day generation, it is a question that has tormented and inspired our civilization. For many of us, the question reminds us of life’s fleeting nature. It brings us back to the humility that we are all subject to the law of mortality, and that we should value every precious moment we have on Earth. For others, the question lights a fire of hope that something greater lies beyond this temporary existence. Something many have failed to label as anything other than “Heaven.”
In spite of the question’s significance, if we are not careful, many of us can allow this question to distract us from a much more pertinent question — the question of whether life can end while we live? Too many of us place far more focus on our ending than our present.
I first confronted this difficult question at the age of ten when I lost my beloved grandmother to a hard-fought battle with cancer. The pastor conducting her eulogy spoke with a contagious passion and jubilation, proclaiming with certainty the existence of a heavenly place far beyond our physical realm. A Heaven without proof.
With maturity, I found a passage in the book of Matthew that completely changed my understanding. In Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, he teaches his followers to pray by urging God’s Kingdom to be experienced on Earth “as it is in Heaven.” Upon reading this passage, I wrestled with how we, mere mortals, could experience Heaven on Earth.
After study, I learned that the term Heaven is derived from the ancient word “heofon,” which is interpreted to mean an all encompassing state of joy wholly independent of material and mundane rewards and concerns. In essence, heaven means to be in a state of perfect love. It is the all empowering manifestation of a climatic and jubilant experience for which no words can describe. This state is more than the trillions of atoms composing our human bodies; more than the billions of neurons making possible our brain activity; it is the intangible love that brings us to an emotional state of peace and solicitude for all life.
I have come to the conclusion that each of us experience Heaven and Hell on Earth more often than we might think. Some of the deepest wounds we can experience are not physical, but emotional. The loss of a dear loved one, unexplainable tragedy, imprisoning fear and depression, can very well take us to seemingly impenetrable darkness.
Nevertheless, I have personally experienced unseen love, joy, and miracles that cannot be explained in materialistic terms. Many of us have shared such experiences. Falling in love. The joy in witnessing the miracle of your first born’s birth— the glimmer in the toddler’s eyes as they open for the first time. Embracing a loved one. A child’s first step.
Beyond the heavenly experiences for which each of us can agree, I would extend heavenly experiences to those who seek pieces of heaven through other, less traditional and lowly regarded means. The judged and misunderstood drug addict who seeks an escape from this world’s burdensome tribulations. The alcoholic who seeks to exchange his sorrows and tragic memories for a brief serenity.
Taking it one step further, consider the heavenly experiences we take for granted daily. Take the miracle of your life. Consider the fact that you woke up this morning when about 90,000 others in our nation were not as fortunate. Consider that as we speak, your heart continues to supply blood to thousands of vessels in your body, pumping 115,000 beats per day without ceasing. Consider the fact that, according to leading scientists, more than 200 prerequisite conditions must be met in order for our planet to support life itself. Take away just one of those conditions and life on Earth could not exist.
Nevertheless, I truly believe that Heaven lives within each and everyone of us. We are an inextricable part of Heaven’s manifestation on Earth. And, if we are willing to share it, we can experience Heaven on Earth daily. This is what Jesus meant when he urged that Heaven be experienced on Earth — that each of us would do our best to share our gifts, visions and purposes to uplift and love one another. This, I would say, is the proof of Heaven on Earth.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011 to 2013. Jonathan works as an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
