I applaud the Biden administration for their commitment to reduce carbon emissions from the coal and gas fired power plants. However, the problem with EPA regulations is that as soon as Republicans gain power in Congress, they would undoubtedly reverse this policy as they did just six years ago.
This creates more havoc with a situation that requires a durable, long-lasting solution. A better approach would be to impose a carbon pricing scheme on polluters. We all now recognize that climate change is real and is harmful but for government to play a role, especially in today’s political world, it needs to appeal to the principles of both parties.
Instead of growing government and depending on regulations, let the marketplace respond by making the cost of gas and coal fired power more expensive than renewables. This can be achieved by placing a price on emissions and carbon based products that the industry will pass along to consumers. The revenue collected should be returned to the American people to offset increased costs until safe energy becomes our primary source of power.
Shouldn’t polluters pay for the effects their emissions have on our health and well being? We did this with the tobacco industry. Their products harm our health and so does the pollution that coal and gas power plants produce.
Put pressure on Congress to take this approach by contacting our legislators. Tell them you want a price on carbon, not more regulations. The private sector needs to be held accountable.
