Editor,
This letter is regarding Jonathan Madison’s recent “history” lesson about terror(ism) and the efforts to thwart it (“United in the face of terror” in the Sept. 21 edition of the Daily Journal).
An inexcusable omission was President Bush’s lethally dishonest and futile invasion of Iraq. Not surprisingly, he also failed to mention that bin Laden was “brought to death” by virtue of orders issued by President Obama. Proactive steps taken earlier this year by our State Department initially facilitated the safe evacuation of nearly 90% of Americans and Afghan Special Immigrants. And the weapons left behind were earmarked for the Afghan army who abandoned them when immediately capitulating to the Taliban. Jonathan’s revisionist pretzel logic undermines his credibility.
Mike Aydelott
San Carlos
