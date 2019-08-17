Editor,
Matt Grocott’s opinion piece, “Upside Down in California,” in the Aug. 13 edition of the Daily Journal is spot on. We live in the state of Cal-unicornia. Thanks Matt for your bravery to write the piece and kudos to the San Mateo Daily Journal for having the courage to print it.
Michael Zarella
Emerald Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.