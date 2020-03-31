Editor,
Immersed in his all too familiar immodesty the president recently rated his administration’s performance in handling the coronavirus outbreak a “10.” Absent the obvious extrapolation that this must be on a scale of 0 to 1,000, one is compelled to wonder if any of those we have lost, and all of us who may be suffering — directly or indirectly — truly believe that there is nothing more that could have been done, could have been done more quickly, could have done better.
Going into the pending elections in November, the challenge is not to question whether the president actually believes any of the things he says. In particular response to this recent example, it isn’t even important to survey our social fabric for a segment that accepts and embraces the president’s self assessment. It is just to deeply consider the magnitude of this possible truth: After sober and reasonable consideration of what has happened and what is happening this man believes that everything was handled brilliantly and the best of his abilities, that there is nothing he wishes he hadn’t done to exacerbate this situation and nothing he regrets not having done sooner ore done more effectively.
Just saying something does not make it true. Greatness is defined by accomplishments, not by self assertion.
Perhaps we need leadership that finds power, purpose and potential in humility.
Brian Buckley
Belmont
