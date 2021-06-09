Editor,
Half Moon Bay is having some thoughtful discussions about what policing could look like in their community (“Half Moon Bay ponders future policing, structural change” in the June 4 edition).
Since their law enforcement is currently provided by contracting with the Sheriff’s Office, their desire to set policies about traffic stops and redirect some resources from armed deputies to community service officers means they would have to amend the contract. Sheriff Bolanos said “we would absolutely not work under that arrangement.”
I find it interesting that he feels he doesn't need to discuss or negotiate with a community that is part of his electorate and provides funding to his department through taxes and payment for services. He’s up for reelection in June 2022.
Cathy Baird
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.