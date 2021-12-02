Editor,
I printed out the four-page guide to what goes where and I’m poised for action.
Getting ready for dinner I open a bottle of wine. The foil cap goes in the black bin (I think), the cork goes in the green bin, and the bottle goes in the blue bin, but only if it’s completely empty, and I guess we have to figure out a way to dry it out after I rinse it.
I’m still dithering about that jar of mayonnaise I finished at lunchtime. I got all the mayonnaise I could out of it, but I’m not sure it qualifies as “clean and dry.” Do I need to wash it out and dry it? Aren’t we trying to save water?
Somehow we managed to get through Thanksgiving dinner. We’re still trying to get rid of the debris without being collared by the Recology police.
I guess we’ll be going through this at least once a day now for the foreseeable future. Maybe we should do what some folks are doing and just throw everything into the big “I don’t know” bag, then take it down to the shopping center one or two nights a week and pop it into the dumpster behind Safeway.
Bob Woods
Hillsborough
